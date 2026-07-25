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Help Our Family Drive Toward a Fresh Start

Goal$4,200 CAD
Raised$0 CAD

Fundraiser created byJames HOMEWOOD

Help Our Family Drive Toward a Fresh Start

The Story

Hello friends, family, and kind supporters,

We are reaching out to our community today because our family is at a major turning point, and we need a helping hand to bridge the gap to a better life. We are preparing to relocate to Ontario to build a stable, prosperous future for our family—including our young son and our family pets.

As we take this leap of faith, we are holding onto the promise of a fresh start and a better tomorrow:

"For I know the plans I have for you," declares the Lord, "plans to prosper you and not to harm you, plans to give you hope and a future." — Jeremiah 29:11

We have done the hard work of planning every single detail of this move. We have initial housing lined up, a strong local support network waiting for us, and job opportunities already in motion in the industrial, towing, and construction sectors.

However, to make this transition successful and ensure I can hit the ground running on day one of employment, our family urgently needs a reliable vehicle.

Why a Vehicle is Crucial for Our Success

Relocating a family across provinces is a massive logistical challenge. Having a dependable vehicle is the final, vital piece of the puzzle for us. It will allow us to:

Secure and Maintain Employment: Transporting tools and getting to industrial and construction job sites safely and reliably.

Family Logistics: Safely transporting our young son to appointments and handling everyday family needs.

A Safe Relocation: Ensuring our entire family—including our pets—can transition smoothly and safely to our new community in the Kitchener-Waterloo area.

How Your Donation Will Be Used

We are doing everything we can on our end, including downsizing our current home and selling or donating anything we don't absolutely need to keep costs minimal. Every dollar raised through this campaign will go directly toward:

Purchasing a reliable, safe family vehicle.

Covering immediate relocation logistics and transport fees.

Our Commitment to You

We are not looking for an easy path; we are working incredibly hard to create one. With a decade of solid labor experience, a deep commitment to safety, and a clear plan for long-term stability, your support isn't just a donation—it is a launchpad that will change our lives for the better.

If you are able to contribute, no matter the amount, it would be a blessing our family will never forget. If you aren’t able to donate at this time, sharing our link with your network would mean the world to us.

Thank you from the bottom of our hearts for taking the time to read our story, trusting in our vision, and for helping us build a fresh start.

With deep gratitude,

The Homewood Family


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