Help Our Family Celebrate a Dream Come True

This October, I will graduate from Grand Canyon University with my Master's degree in Education. This accomplishment represents years of hard work, sacrifice, and determination to grow both personally and professionally so I can better serve the students and communities I work with.





My wife and our four children have been with me through every step of this journey. They have supported me through long nights of studying, busy schedules, and the challenges that come with balancing family, work, and graduate school. This degree is not just my achievement, it belongs to our entire family.





My greatest wish is for my wife and children to be there when I walk across the stage. Unfortunately, the cost of airfare, lodging, and travel for all six of us is more than we can comfortably afford.





If you feel led to help, any amount would be deeply appreciated. Your generosity will help make it possible for our family to celebrate this once-in-a-lifetime milestone together and create memories we will cherish forever.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and prayers as we work toward making this special day possible.