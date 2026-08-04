Single Mother

I'm a devoted mother of five, and I'm working hard to support my family. Recently, I've fallen behind on my bills, and the stress of trying to keep up with expenses has become overwhelming. As someone who always puts my family first, I'm doing everything I can to provide for my loved ones, but sometimes life throws unexpected challenges our way. I'm raising money to help me catch up and get back on solid ground. Your support would mean so much to us. Thank you for standing with my family.