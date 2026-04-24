Help Our Family Cancer Treatment and Recovery

Our family is walking through one of the most difficult seasons we’ve ever faced.

Last summer, my wife Allison was diagnosed with breast cancer. Since then, she has gone through treatment, surgery, and months of recovery. She’s a Pre-K teacher who loves what she does, but she has been out of work for over eight months while focusing on her health and healing.

While we are incredibly grateful for the progress she’s made, the financial impact has been significant.

Between medical expenses, everyday household costs, and the loss of income during her time out of work, things have become overwhelming at times. Like most families, we’ve tried to carry this on our own—but we’ve reached a point where we could really use some help.

We have three kids who depend on us daily, and our main goal right now is simple: to keep life as stable and normal as possible for them while Allison continues to recover.

This fundraiser will help us cover:

Ongoing medical expenses Household bills while income has been reduced School and family-related costs Day-to-day essentials during this transition

We don’t take asking for help lightly. If you know us, you know we’re used to being the ones who figure things out and push forward no matter what. But this season has reminded us how important community truly is.

If you feel led to support our family—whether through a donation or simply sharing this page—we are incredibly grateful.

Your kindness, encouragement, and prayers mean more than we can express.

Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for being part of our support system during this time.

— John, Allison, and our family ❤️

“If you’re unable to give, we would truly appreciate your prayers and sharing this with others.”



