Help Our Family Buy a Home

My name is Ebony, and I'm reaching out with hope and humility to ask for help in achieving something that means everything to my family, a safe, stable home of our own.





I am currently the only one working in our household. My husband is unable to work because of ongoing health issues, and I also help care for his disabled sister. Together, we're raising two children, and while I work hard every day to provide for my family, it's been difficult to save enough for a down payment and the costs of buying a home.





Our dream is simple: to give our children a place they can truly call home, a safe, stable environment where they can grow up without the uncertainty of moving from place to place. Owning a home would give our family security and a foundation for a better future.





The funds will help cover the costs of purchasing a home, including the down payment, closing costs, and other necessary expenses. Your support would mean so much to us as we work toward this goal. Thank you for standing with our family. I will post a picture of the home im saving for