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Help Our Family Build a Home

Goal€180,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byKhalil Ayoubi

Fundraiser funds will be received by Khalil Ayoubi

Help Our Family Build a Home

Dear Friends,

We are a family of seven with five wonderful children, me khalil my wife ineta and our kids adam rani sami Mariam and magda and we are reaching out with hope in our hearts to ask for your support.

Like every parent, our greatest wish is to provide our children with a safe, warm, and stable place they can truly call home. For many years, we have dreamed of having our own small wooden house, a place where our children can grow up feeling secure, where they can play in the yard, celebrate birthdays and holidays together, and create happy memories that will last a lifetime.

At the moment, building a home is beyond our financial means. Despite working hard and doing everything we can to provide for our family, the cost of construction is simply more than we can afford. We are not asking for luxury—only for a modest, comfortable wooden house where our family can live together with dignity.

Every contribution, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to making this dream a reality. Your kindness would help us purchase building materials, prepare the foundation, and build a safe home where our five children can have their own place to sleep, study, and grow.

Your support is more than a financial gift—it is an investment in the future of our children. It gives them hope, stability, and the chance to grow up in a home filled with love and security.

If you are unable to donate, sharing our story with others would mean just as much. Every act of kindness helps us move closer to the day we can finally open the door to our own home.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for taking the time to read our story. We are deeply grateful for your compassion, generosity, and support. We hope that one day we will be able to welcome you to the wooden house that your kindness helped make possible.

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