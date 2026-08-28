Help Our Family Build a Future

My name is Jean Martial, and I am a permanent resident of Canada. Canada is now home to my family and me.





I am a husband and a father of four children. One of my greatest priorities is to build a stable and secure future for my family.





Moving to Canada has given us new opportunities, but it has also shown us how challenging it can be to establish ourselves financially, particularly as a family of six.





Housing is one of the biggest challenges we face. The cost of housing in Canada is extremely high, and finding a home that is truly suitable for a family of six can be difficult.





Our long-term dream is to achieve enough financial stability to eventually own a suitable home for our family in Canada.





My Connection to Cote d'Ivoire





Although Canada is now our home, Cote d'Ivoire remains an important part of my life, my family history, and my roots.





I want to build something there that can create long-term financial stability for my family while also contributing positively to the community by providing decent and affordable housing.





The Project





I am launching this fundraiser to help finance the construction of a residential and commercial building in Abidjan, Cote d'Ivoire.





I already own a 530 m2 plot of land in Abidjan for this project.





The project is planned as an R+3 building, consisting of:





Ground floor: Parking and 2 commercial units

First floor: 4 one-bedroom apartments

Second floor: 4 one-bedroom apartments

Third floor: 4 one-bedroom apartments





Once completed, the building would contain a total of 12 one-bedroom apartments and 2 commercial units.





Each apartment would provide practical living space with a living room, bedroom, kitchen, and bathroom.





My Personal Contribution





I am not asking others to finance the entire project.





I plan to contribute 30,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $74,000) of my own funds toward the project.





My goal is to combine this personal contribution with the funds raised through this campaign to finance the construction and completion of the building.





Providing Affordable Housing





One of my goals is for this project to benefit more than just my family.





I want the apartments to provide decent and affordable housing to people living and working in the area.





Rather than targeting the highest possible rent, my intention is to keep the rents toward the affordable end of the local market while allowing the property to operate sustainably.





This is important to me because I understand personally how difficult it can be for families to find suitable and affordable housing.





Why This Project Matters to My Family





This project is not simply about constructing a building.





My goal is to create a long-term asset and a sustainable source of rental income that can help my family become more financially stable and independent.





Over time, the income generated by the property could help us improve our family's living conditions in Canada, support our children's future, and move closer to our dream of owning a suitable home for our family.





I am not asking people to buy us a house.





I am asking for help building a foundation that could allow our family to work toward that goal ourselves.





Our Fundraising Goal





The estimated total budget for the project is approximately 210,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $517,000).





My planned personal contribution: 30,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $74,000)





Amount we hope to raise through this campaign: 180,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $443,000)





Canadian-dollar amounts are approximate and may vary depending on exchange rates.





The funds raised through this campaign, together with my personal contribution, would be used toward the construction and completion of the building.





Funds would be used for expenses including:





- Construction materials

- Labour

- Structural work

- Electrical and plumbing work

- Flooring and finishing

- Doors and windows

- Professional and construction-related services

- Other necessary expenses directly related to completing the building





I understand that this is a very ambitious fundraising goal, and I want to be transparent about both the size of the project and how the money will be used.





I intend to provide updates throughout the construction process so supporters can follow the progress of the project and see the different stages of construction.





Giving Back





Canada has become an important part of my family's life, and I am deeply grateful for the opportunities we have found here.





I also believe that when we are blessed with success, we have a responsibility to give back.





For that reason, once the building is completed and begins generating rental income, I commit to giving 10% of the income I receive from this project back to my church as a tithe and to support charitable and community causes.





This commitment will come from the income generated by the completed property, not from the donations raised through this campaign.





The funds raised through this campaign are intended for the construction and completion of the building.





My hope is that this project will eventually do more than provide financial stability for my family. I want its success to also allow us to support our faith community and help people in need.





I will also continue to respect my responsibilities as a Canadian permanent resident and comply with all applicable Canadian tax obligations. Any income that is required to be reported in Canada will be properly declared, and any taxes legally owing will be paid in accordance with Canadian tax rules.





For me, building a better future for my family and giving back to others should go hand in hand.





Important: This Is Not an Investment





I want to be completely transparent with everyone who considers supporting this campaign.





This is a donation-based fundraiser, not an investment opportunity.





Donors will not receive ownership or shares in the property, rental income, interest, repayment, or any other financial return.





I am not asking people to invest in this project.





I am simply asking people who believe in our family's journey and want to support us to make a voluntary contribution.





Every Contribution Matters





I understand that 180,000,000 FCFA (approximately CAD $443,000) is a very ambitious fundraising goal.





Not everyone will be able to contribute financially, and I completely understand that.





Whether someone contributes $10, $20, $50, $100, or simply shares this campaign with others, every act of support matters.





A small contribution from many people can make a meaningful difference.





If you are unable to donate, simply sharing this campaign with your friends, family, colleagues, church, and community would mean a great deal to us.





Every contribution will bring us one step closer to completing this project, providing affordable rental housing in Cote d'Ivoire, and creating greater long-term financial stability for our family.





Most importantly, it would help us build something sustainable, something that can support our children and our family for many years to come while also giving us the opportunity to give back to others.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story.





Thank you for your support, your encouragement, your prayers, your contributions, and for sharing our campaign with others.





With gratitude,





Jean Martial and Family