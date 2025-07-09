Help Our Family Build a Better Future

Hello,

My name is Kumara, and I am from Sri Lanka.

My wife is currently living with an illness, and we have a 4-year-old child. As the sole provider for our family, I am doing everything I can to support them, but it has become increasingly difficult to cover our daily expenses.

We are not asking for long-term financial support. Our goal is to start a small grocery shop so we can earn a stable income and provide for our family with dignity through our own hard work.

Our fundraising goal is LKR 1,000,000 (approximately USD 3,300).

The funds will be used as follows:

Initial grocery stock: LKR 650,000 Shelving, display racks, storage containers, and a cashier table: LKR 150,000 Shop deposit, basic setup, and signage: LKR 100,000 Essential equipment (such as a weighing scale and other basic shop items): LKR 50,000 Working capital to restock essential items during the first few weeks: LKR 50,000

To protect my wife's privacy, I have chosen not to share her medical records or personal information publicly. However, if verification is required, I am willing to provide relevant information privately to the fundraising platform or an authorized organization.

Every donation, no matter how small, will bring us one step closer to becoming self-sufficient. If you are unable to donate, simply sharing our campaign with others would mean the world to our family.

Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support. Your generosity gives us hope for a better future. May you and your loved ones be blessed with good health, happiness, and peace.

With sincere gratitude,

Kumara

Sri Lanka