Help Our Family Begin This New Chapter

Almost one year ago, our family made one of the hardest decisions we've ever faced.

We packed up our lives, sold much of what we owned, and moved our family of eight into two travel trailers.

It wasn't because we wanted a simpler life. It was because caring for our daughters with chronic Lyme disease and other complex medical conditions had become so expensive that we were running out of options. We believed that by drastically reducing our housing expenses, we would have more financial flexibility to continue providing the medical care they needed.

We prayed. We sacrificed. We trusted that this was the right decision.

Unfortunately, the reality was much different than we expected.

Fuel prices increased. Campground fees continued to rise. Living through the desert heat brought expenses we never anticipated. The cost of running two trailers, buying ice, traveling hours to specialist appointments, and simply managing day-to-day life prevented us from saving what we had hoped.

After months of praying and searching, God has opened the door for us to move into a home.

It is mold-free, has no carpet, has room for our family, a safe yard for our dogs, and is closer to many of the doctors and services our girls rely on. It truly feels like an answer to prayer.

But answered prayers sometimes come with new challenges.

Moving into a home means our monthly rent is now nearly double what it was before. We also face the cost of the move itself, utility deposits, and replacing some of the basic furniture we sold before moving into the trailers.

At the same time, our daughters' medical needs continue to grow.

Paige has recently experienced new setbacks that require additional specialist appointments, imaging, and testing. Chloe's care team has recommended increasing her therapy appointments to give her the best opportunity to continue healing.

Our older sons have stepped in to help make this move possible, and we are incredibly grateful for their love and generosity. Even with their help, we simply cannot meet every need on our own.

After much prayer, we've decided to humbly ask for help.

Immediate Medical Needs

Paige

• Three specialist appointments — $300 each

• Ultrasound — $350

• MRI — $750

• Full body scan — $500

Chloe

• Increased therapy sessions — $300 each (recommended twice weekly)

Immediate Moving & Household Needs

• Fuel for moving between the river and our new home — approximately $1,000

• Utility deposits and start-up costs — approximately $2,500

• Living room furniture (couches and chairs) — approximately $2,000

• Safe mattress for Paige — $700

• Beds and mattresses for Blake and Bryce — $700

• Mattress for Justin — $400

• Fencing to safely secure the yard for our dogs — approximately $1,000

We know that not everything on this list will happen immediately. We'll continue replacing things and meeting these needs as we are able. Every donation, no matter the size, helps lighten the load and allows us to focus more of our resources on caring for our children.

If giving isn't possible, we completely understand. Sharing this fundraiser and praying for our family would mean just as much to us.

Your generosity isn't simply helping us pay bills.

It is helping Paige receive the specialist care and testing she needs to find answers.

It is helping Chloe continue therapies that offer hope and improve her quality of life.

It is helping provide a healthy home where our girls can rest, recover, and continue their healing journey.

It is helping our family begin this new chapter with a little less fear and a little more peace.

Most of all, it reminds us that we are not walking this road alone.

Over the past year, we have been carried by the prayers, encouragement, kindness, and generosity of so many people. God has faithfully provided for our family time and time again, often through people He placed in our lives at exactly the right moment.

As we step into this new season, we continue to trust Him.

Thank you for every prayer you have prayed, every message you've sent, every share, every donation, and every act of kindness. Whether you support us financially, share our story, or simply lift our family up in prayer, please know that you are making a difference in our lives.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you.

"And my God will meet all your needs according to the riches of His glory in Christ Jesus." — Philippians 4:19