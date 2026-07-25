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Help Our Family Avoid Homelessness please

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byTonda Clifton

Fundraiser funds will be received by Tonda Clifton

Help Our Family Avoid Homelessness please

Help Our Family Avoid Homelessness and Bring Paul Home SafelyHelp Our Family Avoid Homelessness and Bring Paul Home Safely

Our family is facing the most frightening and heartbreaking crisis we have ever experienced. We are at risk of losing our home to foreclosure, and without help, we may soon become homeless.

Paul Wayne Clifton is an 86-year-old father who is currently living in a rehabilitation center after suffering a serious broken hip. He underwent surgery and now needs continued assistance and 24-hour care. Paul wants to return home to his family, but we are struggling to make sure there will be a safe and stable home for him to return to.

The house is tied to a reverse mortgage and is now facing foreclosure. A bankruptcy case had provided temporary protection, but the mortgage company has taken steps to move forward with the foreclosure process. This means our family may be forced to leave the home at the same time we are trying to prepare for Paul's return from rehabilitation.

Paul has also been diagnosed with baseline dementia. He is not capable of understanding or signing a power of attorney, which has made it extremely difficult for the family to manage his financial and legal affairs. Because there is no valid power of attorney, the family is now trying to pursue guardianship through the court system.

To make matters worse, Paul's Social Security benefits have recently stopped. These benefits were an important source of income used for housing and basic necessities. Until someone has the legal authority to handle Paul's affairs, the family is having difficulty correcting the problem and restoring the income he depends on.

Paul's daughter, Tonda, is doing everything she can to help her father, but she is also experiencing serious health problems of her own. Tonda suffered a stroke, and her health has continued to decline. She needs assistance with daily responsibilities and is not physically able to manage this crisis alone.

Tonda's husband helps her as much as possible when he is not working. He is trying to support the household, care for Tonda, and help prepare for Paul's needs, but the responsibilities and expenses have become more than one family can handle without help.

Our greatest fear is that Paul will be ready to leave the rehabilitation center but will have no safe home to return to. Because the house is under foreclosure, we may have to move before or shortly after he comes home. Finding a new place that is safe, affordable, and suitable for someone who needs 24-hour care will require moving expenses, deposits, rent, utility costs, transportation, and basic household necessities.

The money raised will be used for:

Moving expenses and transportation

A security deposit and rent for safe housing

Utility deposits and essential household bills

Food and basic necessities

Transportation to medical appointments and the rehabilitation center

Legal and court-related costs connected to guardianship

Supplies and preparations needed for Paul's 24-hour care

Temporary housing expenses if we are forced to leave before permanent housing is secured

We never imagined that we would have to publicly ask for help. We are frightened, exhausted, and running out of options. We are not asking for anything luxurious. We are simply trying to keep our family from becoming homeless and provide Paul with a safe place where he can be cared for with dignity.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will help us move closer to stable housing and give Paul a chance to return home safely. If you are unable to donate, please share this fundraiser with your family, friends, church, community groups, and social media contacts.

Thank you for reading our story, praying for our family, sharing our fundraiser, and helping us during this devastating time.

With gratitude,

The Clifton Family

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