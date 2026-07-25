Help our family avoid eviction & keep lights on!!!

Hi my name is Kim. This is the first time I've ever asked for help from the general public, but I thought we'd never be in this situation since we have worked so hard all our lives.





I live with my partner Roger (we've been together for 26 years), and our 23-year-old autistic son, Joshua. Roger and I are both veterans but we try to live a simple life. Our family is experiencing financial difficulties with rent, food and utilities. Being that Roger and I are both in our 60s, we both endure medical conditions that affect our ability to work. Even though Roger does work part-time, we are unable to keep up with bills, rent in particular. We are currently almost two months behind and face immediate eviction.





All we can do is wait until we can file for retirement to get some relief.





Roger has heart failure problems and severe arthritis in his knees. I, myself, am struggling with a right hip replacement with subsequent issues.





Any contribution would make a huge impact on our desperate situation. If you are not able to donate for our cause, we would certainly understand considering the struggles of everyone these days. Thank you and God bless you!