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Help Our Family Answer the Call to Teach & Coach

Goal$15,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byCharles Battles

Fundraiser funds will be received by Charles Battles

Help Our Family Answer the Call to Teach & Coach

For more than 15 years, my wife has dreamed of becoming a teacher. From the day we met, she felt called to make a difference in the lives of children through education. Over the last several years, she has worked tirelessly to turn that dream into reality, and I could not be more proud of her.


While raising our three amazing children, she returned to college and took on an incredible workload. Over the past year and a half, she taught 4th-grade English, carried more than 20 credit hours each semester, and continued to be an outstanding wife and mother. Through determination, faith, and perseverance, she earned her teaching degree and is now ready to begin the next chapter of her journey.


Recently, she was offered a teaching position at a small school in east-central Oklahoma. At the same time, I was blessed with the opportunity to join the same to serve as an assistant softball and basketball coach. We are incredibly excited about the chance to work together, invest in students, and become active members of a close-knit community.


This opportunity is about much more than a job for us—it is a calling to serve. We believe this is exactly where our family is meant to be, and we are eager to pour our hearts into helping students succeed both in the classroom and in athletics.


Making this transition, however, comes with significant challenges. We are in the process of selling our current home, securing housing in our new community, and covering the many expenses that come with relocating a family of five. While we wholeheartedly believe this move is the right decision, the financial adjustment will be difficult.


We are humbly asking for support as we make this transition. Any contribution will help us cover moving expenses, secure housing, and allow us to focus on serving the students, families, and community we are preparing to join.


Whether through a donation, sharing our story, or keeping our family in your prayers, we are deeply grateful for your support. Thank you for helping us take this step of faith and begin this new chapter dedicated to teaching, coaching, and serving others.


With gratitude,


The Battles Family


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