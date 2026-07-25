Help our Family and Little Girl Find Safe Shelter

We are the Blankenship Family — Charles, Christi, our 7-year-old daughter, and our pets.





We are homeless and living out of bags, moving between temporary Airbnb stays, storage units, packed vehicles, pet carriers, and whatever short-term shelter we can find.





Our daughter is AuDHD, meaning Autism + ADHD. She needs routine, calm, predictability, and stability. Instead, she is living through constant moves, packed bags, unfamiliar places, and the loss of the only home she knew. No child should have to stand in a storage lot with a suitcase while her parents try to figure out where the family will sleep next.





We are trying to raise enough money to buy a used RV, camper, or travel trailer so our daughter has one safe, stable place to sleep, so our pets can stay with us, and so our family can begin rebuilding.





This did not happen because we refused to work or gave up. It happened after a long chain of caregiving strain, estate-related conflict, legal and financial pressure, business disruption, medical crisis, foreclosure, and displacement. Charles spent the final season of his father’s life trying to do what a son should do. After his father passed, the estate outcome left our household with no meaningful safety net, despite the burden and sacrifice our family carried.





From there, everything collapsed piece by piece. We lost the business stability we depended on. We lost the home where our daughter was supposed to feel safe. Now our belongings are in storage, our pets are traveling with us, and our little girl is living out of bags.





We are not asking for luxury. We are asking for shelter, safety, and one stable place for our daughter to sleep.





Donations will go toward temporary shelter, a used RV or trailer, towing or setup costs, repairs, registration, food, fuel, pet care, storage, moving costs, and basic needs for our daughter.





Please pray for us, donate if you can, and share this fundraiser.





Please do not contact, tag, identify, confront, or reach out to anyone connected to any legal, estate, family, or court matter involving our situation. This fundraiser is only for emergency housing, survival, and rebuilding stability for our daughter, our pets, and our family.





With humble gratitude,

The Blankenship Family