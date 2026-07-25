Help Our Family After Loss and Vehicle Loss

My name's Jason. Last October, my 14-year-old daughter passed away. Since then, everything has felt like it's falling apart.





I'm the sole provider for my household, I have three other children counting on me. Recently, my vehicle was totalled out, and without it, I can't work or provide for them the way I need to. I'm struggling with the weight of it all, feeling like I'm letting everyone down.





I'm raising money to replace my vehicle so I can get back to work and continue to provide for my kids. A reliable vehicle means I can show up for them, keep us stable, and move forward as a family.





Your support would mean so much to us right now. Thank you for standing with my family during this difficult time.