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Help Our Family After a Rollover Accident

Goal$3,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created bySydney Sayles

Help Our Family After a Rollover Accident


If you’re reading this, thank you for taking a moment to hear my family’s story.

This is one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do. Asking for help doesn’t come naturally to me, but I’m doing it because my children need me to.

Earlier this year, my life changed in a matter of seconds. I was driving with my children when our vehicle was involved in a rollover accident. Those moments are something I’ll never forget. As our vehicle rolled over with my babies inside, all I could think about was praying that we would survive. By the grace of God, we all made it out alive, but the emotional and financial impact has been overwhelming.

Our van was declared a total loss, and since that day, we’ve been without reliable transportation.

What many people don’t see is what happens after an accident like this. The fear doesn’t disappear. The stress doesn’t end when the wreckage is cleared away. Every day since then has been a struggle to figure out how to get my children where they need to be. School, doctor’s appointments, grocery shopping, job interviews, and even the simplest errands have become major challenges because we no longer have a dependable vehicle.

As a mother of six, I carry the weight of making sure my children are safe, healthy, and cared for. It breaks my heart when I have to tell them we can’t go somewhere because we don’t have transportation. I never imagined something as basic as getting from one place to another would become one of the biggest obstacles in our lives.

I’m doing everything I can to rebuild. I’m continuing my education, applying for jobs, and fighting every day to create a better future for my family. But without transportation, it’s difficult to move forward. Every opportunity feels just out of reach.

I’m humbly asking for help raising funds to purchase a safe, reliable vehicle so my children and I can begin rebuilding our lives. Your donation will help us regain something many people take for granted—the ability to safely get to school, medical appointments, work, and the everyday places that keep a family going.

If you’re unable to donate, I completely understand. Sharing our story with others is just as meaningful and could help us reach someone who is able to help.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story, for your prayers, your kindness, and your support. Surviving that rollover accident reminded me how precious life is. Now I’m asking for a chance to move forward—to provide my children with the stability, safety, and hope they deserve.

Thank you for helping us take the next step toward healing.

With love and gratitude,

Sydney


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