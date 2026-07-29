Help our Family

Hello my name is Linda Sharp and I never imagined our family would be in this position. My daddy is currently in an immigration detention facility and is facing deportation.

We are a family of 6 , and my Dad was the main provider. He has always worked hard to provide for our family . This situation has left my mom responsible for trying to handle all of the expenses which is alot on her to be responsible for.

I am asking for help covering expenses to take some of the stress off of my Mom.









If you are willing to donate , share, or even say a prayer for our family it would be greatly appreciated! No amount is too small. I know this will help my mom and our family tremendously.

Thank You