Help our Dog and Cats to reunite with us

We are reaching out with hopeful hearts to ask for help reuniting our family with our dog and cats.

A few months ago, we had tomove back to the province because of financial difficulties. As much as it broke our hearts, we could not immediately bring our pets with us because transportation costs became too expensive, and we do not own a car to safely travel with them.

Our dogs has been with us through some of the hardest moments of our lives, always waiting by the door and wagging their whenever they hears our voices on video calls. Our cats may act snob, but they still search for us every day and sleep near the entrance as if waiting for us to come back.

We promised them we would never abandon them.

Right now, we are trying to raise enough money for:

Pet transportation fees

Travel crates and supplies

Any amount, no matter how small, will help bring our furry family back home with us safely to the province.

More than donations, we also appreciate prayers, shares, and kind messages. We believe that with the help of compassionate people, we can finally reunite our family.





Thank you for helping us make sure they are not left behind. 🐾

NEEDED ONLY 340 dollars or 300 euros