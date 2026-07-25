Help our Daughter Continue to Thrive in Education

Hi, my name is Kimberly, and my husband and I are parents in South Carolina doing everything we can to support our daughter’s education and well-being.





Our daughter is a bright, creative rising 5th grader who has inattentive-type ADHD. While her challenges are not always obvious, she can struggle with focus, processing information, and managing stress in school. This has also contributed to anxiety and stress-related behaviors such as skin-picking.





She has been in a private Christian school since the beginning of her academic journey, and this consistent environment has been essential to her growth.





The smaller class sizes and individualized attention have allowed her teachers to truly understand her learning style and support her in a way that meets her needs. Because of this, we have seen meaningful improvements in her confidence, academic engagement, and emotional well-being.





She is more comfortable participating in class, more willing to take on challenges, and is beginning to believe in herself in a way we hadn’t seen before.





Most importantly, her anxiety has improved, and we are seeing fewer of the stress-related struggles she once experienced.





The challenge we are now facing is rising tuition costs. The annual tuition is $15,000, and despite our best efforts as parents, we struggle to cover the full cost on our own this year.





We are humbly asking for help in covering a portion of her tuition so she can continue in the school environment where she has always been and where she is truly thriving.





Any amount given will go directly toward her tuition and school-related expenses. If you are unable to donate, sharing this with others would still mean so much to our family.





Thank you for taking the time to read our story and for supporting a child who is working hard every day to grow, learn, and build confidence in herself.





💛

— Kimberly & family



