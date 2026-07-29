Help Our Daughter Achieve Her Dream at Western Mic

We are reaching out to our family, friends, and community to help support our daughter as she begins an exciting new chapter at Western Michigan University.





She has worked incredibly hard throughout her school years and has been accepted into a program that will allow her to pursue her dream of becoming an Occupational Therapist. Her passion is helping children with special needs develop the skills and confidence they need to live happy, independent, and fulfilling lives.





From a young age, she has always had a caring heart and a desire to make a difference in the lives of others. Through Occupational Therapy, she hopes to provide support, encouragement, and life-changing assistance to children and their families as they navigate everyday challenges.





As many families know, the cost of higher education continues to rise. Tuition, books, housing, and other educational expenses can quickly become overwhelming. Any contribution, no matter the size, will help ease the financial burden and allow her to focus on her education and future career.





We are incredibly proud of the young woman she has become and are grateful for any support you can provide. If you are unable to donate, sharing this fundraiser with others would mean the world to us.





Thank you for helping our daughter take the next step toward making a positive impact in the lives of children with special needs.



