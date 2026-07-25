Help Our Dad Recover from a Traumatic Head Injury

My dad, a father of three and a Reno/Tahoe local, was in a traumatic and unfortunate accident with a bird scooter hitting his head. He's in the hospital with a fractured skull and a brain bleed and thankfully stable for now and slowly improving his neurological state. With lots of trust and faith in our mighty God, our loving church and family, we are praying for him to make a full recovery.





He will be out of work for several weeks and possibly months. His medical team is recommending ongoing neurological care and physical therapy once released from the hospital to heal and make a full

recovery.





Medical bills, lost income, and the costs of his recovery are adding up fast with more news we receive on his care and treatment which he will need to receive after the lovely care from his Renown team. Thank you for standing with us in faith and compassion while we are going through this tough trial as a family. Thank you for your generous donation to help lighten the financial stress brought onto my family by this tragic accident. God bless you and your family for your uplifting prayers and compassion.