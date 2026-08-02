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Help Our Christian Family Build a Better Future

Goal$40,000 XCD
Raised$0 XCD

Fundraiser created byNahason Phillip

Help Our Christian Family Build a Better Future

The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit. – Psalm 34:18

Hello, and thank you for taking the time to read our story.

We are a humble Christian family living in a small Caribbean country where life is beautiful, but opportunities are limited and the cost of living continues to rise. Every day, we work hard, pray faithfully, and do our best to provide a better future for our children. Despite our efforts, one of our biggest struggles is simply getting from one place to another. We do not own reliable transportation.

Every school day is a challenge. Our children often have to wake up before sunrise to prepare for long walks or wait for transportation that is unreliable and expensive. Sometimes they arrive at school tired, and other times they risk being late because we simply cannot afford the daily transportation costs.

Getting to work is just as difficult. Reliable transportation would allow us to keep steady employment, seek better opportunities, attend church regularly, buy groceries more efficiently, take our children to medical appointments when needed, and provide the stable life every family deserves.

We are not asking for luxury.

We are simply praying for a safe, dependable vehicle that will help us:

Take our children to and from school safely,

Travel to work consistently and earn a stable income,

Attend church and community activities,

Transport groceries and essential supplies,

Reach hospitals and medical appointments in emergencies,

Build a more secure future for our growing family.

As Christians, we believe that God often answers prayers through the kindness and generosity of others. While it is difficult for us to ask for help, we have reached a point where we cannot do this alone.

Every donation, no matter how small, brings us one step closer to changing our family's future. If you are unable to give financially, we would be deeply grateful if you could share our story and keep our family in your prayers.

Your kindness is more than a donation—it is hope. It is an opportunity for our children to grow up with greater stability, better access to education, and the chance to see that compassion still exists in this world.

From the bottom of our hearts, thank you for believing in our family. May God richly bless you and your loved ones for your generosity, your prayers, and your support.

With gratitude and faith.


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