Help our children continue therapy

Our children receive speech therapy and occupational therapy, which are important parts of supporting their growth and development. We are incredibly grateful for the care and services they receive, but the cost of therapy can become a significant financial burden for our family. Their therapy is extremely important to their development and well-being, but the cost has become a significant financial burden for our family. The funds will help us continue paying for their therapy sessions, as well as other related expenses that come with making sure they receive the care and support they need. Our goal is to make sure they can continue receiving consistent therapy without us having to choose between their treatment and other essential household expenses.





We are grateful for any support, no matter how big or small. Every donation will help us provide our children with the care they need and make a real difference in our family.