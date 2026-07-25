Help Our Caribbean Friends

Over the past few months, severe fuel shortages in Caribbean have led to widespread hotel closures and the shutdown of many tourist areas. For many families, tourism is their only source of income.

I have close friends in Caribbean who work in hospitality and tourism. Because of the current restrictions, they now have no income and very limited access to basic necessities.

This fundraiser is to provide direct financial support to help them purchase food, essential supplies, and support their families during this crisis.

My goal is to raise $10,000. which will be divided equally among 10 families.

I will personally ensure the funds are distributed directly to them and will provide updates along the way.

Any amount helps. Even $10 makes a difference.

Thank you for supporting real people during a very difficult time.