Help Our Black Family Escape a Country That Reward

We never thought we would be asking strangers for help to leave our own country.

But after years of watching racism become profitable, celebrated, and publicly defended, we are making the heartbreaking decision to relocate our African American family abroad in search of peace, safety, and dignity.

Recently, we watched a controversial online personality receive tens of thousands of dollars in public fundraising support after violent allegations connected to a Black victim made national headlines. While internet personalities who spread division can receive overwhelming financial backing almost overnight, ordinary Black families trying to survive, relocate, and protect their children are often left to struggle alone.

That reality has changed us.

We are exhausted from constantly having to explain why racism harms us. Exhausted from watching cruelty get rewarded. Exhausted from wondering what kind of emotional and physical future this country holds for our children.

This fundraiser is not about revenge or hatred. It is about survival, mental health, safety, and hope.

We are raising funds to leave the United States and rebuild our lives somewhere we can finally exhale. Somewhere our children can grow up with less fear and less daily hostility. Somewhere we can focus on living instead of constantly defending our humanity.

Your donations will help cover:

• Passports, visas, and immigration fees

• Relocation and travel expenses

• Housing deposits and temporary living costs

• Transportation and shipping

• Emergency savings while we secure work and stability abroad

• School transition expenses for our children

People donate every day to internet celebrities, influencers, and public figures surrounded by controversy. We are simply asking people to invest in a real family trying to build a safer future.

If thousands of strangers can rally around outrage, we hope some people will rally around compassion too.

If you cannot donate, please share our story.

Thank you for helping our family pursue peace, safety, and a chance at a better life.