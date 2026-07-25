Help our Beloved Lola Fight Kidney Failure

Hi everyone, my name is Emily. I'm a 22-year-old engineering student, and I'm here with a heavy heart to ask for your help for our sweet 14-year-old dog, Lola





Lola has been diagnosed with kidney failure and is currently on hospice care. Our family is facing significant veterinary hospital bills for her treatment and comfort care. We’re hoping to raise $500 to cover these current expenses.





We believe in paying help forward. Any funds raised beyond our goal will be donated entirely to an animal charity, so your support will help Lola and other pets in need.



