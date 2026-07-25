Help Our Beloved Father Lucio Placencia To Rest

On Wednesday, July 8, 2026, our lives changed forever.

Our beloved father, grandfather, brother, and friend, Lucio Placencia, unexpectedly passed away after suffering a heart attack. Although our hearts are broken, we take comfort in knowing that he is now resting peacefully in the loving arms of our Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ.

Lucio was not simply our father—he was the foundation of our family.

As his only daughter, I watched my father dedicate his entire life to providing for our family. His greatest joy was seeing his children and grandchildren have opportunities he never had. He believed that hard work, faith, humility, and kindness could overcome even life's greatest hardships.

For 47 years, Lucio faithfully served as a chef at the Rusty Pelican Restaurant, where he became known for his dedication, professionalism, and passion for cooking. His coworkers became like family, and many have already reached out with prayers, kind words, and generous support. We are deeply grateful for every act of compassion shown during this difficult time.

Like many hardworking individuals, my father spent his life living modestly, always putting the needs of his family before his own. He worked tirelessly to provide for those he loved, never expecting anything in return. Because his passing was sudden, our family now faces the unexpected financial burden of funeral and cemetery expenses.

Today, we humbly ask for your help.

As brothers and sisters in Christ, friends, family, coworkers, and members of our community, we ask that you help us honor Lucio's life by giving him the peaceful and dignified farewell he deserves.

Every donation, regardless of the amount, will go directly toward:

Funeral service expenses $10k Cemetery and burial costs $6k Memorial arrangements to celebrate his life and legacy

If you are unable to donate, we kindly ask that you share Lucio's story and keep our family in your prayers. Your support, encouragement, and kindness mean more than words can express.

"The Lord is close to the brokenhearted and saves those who are crushed in spirit."

— Psalm 34:18

Dad...

Thank you for every sacrifice you made.

Thank you for every lesson you taught us.

Thank you for believing in us before we believed in ourselves.

You worked your entire life so your family could have a better future. We promise to continue living by the values you taught us—faith, integrity, humility, and unconditional love.

Until we meet again, may you rest peacefully in God's eternal Kingdom.

Forever loved. Forever missed. Forever remembered.





Donation Information

Venmo

@Dennis-Murga

Thank you for helping us honor Lucio's life and giving him the dignified farewell he deserves. May God bless you for your generosity, prayers, and compassion. 🙏❤️