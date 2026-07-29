Help Our Baby Girl Tonia Fight Alagille Syndrome

Hi, my name is Kianna, and this is the story of our beautiful baby girl, Tonia.





What we thought would be the happiest chapter of our lives quickly turned into the most difficult. Shortly after Tonia was born, she was admitted to the hospital, where she has remained ever since. We have now spent weeks living in the hospital, watching our tiny girl fight through more than any newborn ever should.





After countless blood draws, scans, ultrasounds, and consultations with specialists, Tonia was diagnosed with Alagille syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that affects approximately 1 in every 30,000 to 70,000 births. Alagille syndrome can affect multiple organs throughout the body, including the liver, heart, kidneys, eyes, spine, and blood vessels. Because every child is affected differently, doctors have had to perform extensive testing to understand exactly how this condition is impacting Tonia.





As we navigate this journey with our daughter, we're facing mounting medical costs, travel expenses to specialists, and the weight of being away from home while Tonia receives the care she needs. Thank you for believing in our girl.