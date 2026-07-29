Help Our Automotive Business Recover from

My brother and I started our family automotive business in 2022, and things were running smoothly until Hurricane Helene hit in 2024. Since then, we've been struggling to keep the business going. The hurricane also damaged my home, my roof caved in recently, and I'm dealing with repairs and other bills on top of everything.





Right now, I'm worried about the business most of all. We need help getting back on track and covering the costs we're facing. Your support would mean so much to us as we work to rebuild. I'm not one to ask for help, I've always handled it myself, I truly need help.

PS my brother doesn't know I did this