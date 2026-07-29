Help our Animal Advocate Get Back on the Road

In January, our local dedicated animal advocate Kym Massey, was involved in a serious accident that left her car completely totaled. While we are incredibly grateful that she is here and recovering, the loss of her vehicle has created a major challenge in her daily life—and in the work she cares so deeply about.





For those who know her, you know her heart is with animals. She has spent countless hours rescuing, transporting, fostering, and advocating for those who don’t have a voice. Whether it’s getting an injured animal to safety, helping a rescue find the right home, or simply showing up when help is needed—she has always been there.





Now, she needs us.





Reliable transportation is not just a convenience for her—it’s essential. It allows her to continue helping animals in need and to manage everyday responsibilities during her recovery. After the accident, she has been left without a vehicle, and the financial burden of replacing it is overwhelming.





We’re coming together as a community to help get her back on the road. Every donation, no matter the size, will go directly toward helping her secure a safe, dependable vehicle so she can continue the work that has meant so much to so many.





If you’re unable to give, sharing this fundraiser would mean just as much.





Let’s rally around someone who has given so much of herself to others—both human and animal—and help her move forward.





Thank you for your kindness, support, and generosity.



