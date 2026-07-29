Help Our 7-Month-Old Puppy Heal Her Fractured Leg

Hi everyone,

At just 7 months old, my puppy’s favorite things are exploring, playing, and being right by my side. Tragically, her playful spirit was cut short this week when she suffered an accident that left her with a severely fractured leg.

It is devastating to watch a puppy who was so full of life suddenly unable to walk or play. The vet has informed us that her best chance at a normal, pain-free life is surgery, but the total cost of her emergency care and operation is $5,600.

I want nothing more than to give her the care she needs, but I cannot do it alone. I am putting this fundraiser together to help cover her medical expenses so she can get the surgery she urgently needs.

Please consider donating to help her heal. Every dollar brings us one step closer to getting her the surgery and seeing her wag her tail again. Thank you for your love, support, and shares



