Help Our 4-Year-Old Heart Warrior

Our sweet 4-year-old daughter has been diagnosed with Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS), a rare congenital heart defect, and is awaiting life-saving heart surgery. Despite everything she's facing, her beautiful smile and joyful sense of humor continue to light up every room she enters.





We're raising funds to help cover hospital bills, surgery costs, specialized pediatric cardiac care, medications, travel, lodging, and other medical expenses during her recovery.





Every donation, no matter the amount, helps ease the financial burden so our family can focus on what matters most, her health and healing. If you're unable to give, please keep her in your prayers and share this fundraiser with others.





Thank you for your kindness, generosity, and support.