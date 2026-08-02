Help Our 2-Year Old Fight Cancer

Help Cyree Fight Neuroblastoma 🎗️💙

My 2-year-old son, Cyree, is currently fighting high-risk neuroblastoma.

Our lives changed when Cyree became sick with coughing, heavy breathing, and swelling near his eye. After taking him to the hospital, doctors discovered a large tumor in his chest. Hearing that my baby had cancer was something I never imagined I would have to face.

Since his diagnosis, Cyree has gone through multiple rounds of chemotherapy, hospital stays, blood work, scans, transfusions, and procedures. Through it all, he continues to smile, play, and show us just how strong he is.

After several rounds of chemotherapy, we recently learned that his tumor did not shrink the way we had hoped. His next step is surgery to remove the tumor from his chest, followed by more treatment as we continue fighting toward the day we can say he is cancer-free. 🙏🏽

I had to stop working to be by Cyree’s side and care for him throughout treatment. Between traveling to the hospital, transportation expenses, bills, caring for my children, and everyday necessities, this journey has become financially difficult.

I’m asking for help so I can continue focusing on what matters most—being there for my baby while he fights cancer.

Any donation, big or small, would mean so much to our family. If you cannot donate, sharing Cyree’s story and keeping him in your prayers would mean just as much.

Thank you for supporting my little warrior. 💙🎗️

#CyreeStrong #NeuroblastomaWarrior #ChildhoodCancerAwareness



