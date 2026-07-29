Help Oskar Represent Spain on the World S

My name is Oskar, and I have been given the incredible opportunity to represent my country playing the sport I love. All the hard work and training have paid off, and I have been selected to compete on the international stage.

Competing at this level is a dream come true, but it is also self-funded. The costs for travel, safe accommodation, tournament fees, and team gear add up quickly.

I am raising funds to help cover these expenses so I can focus entirely on training hard and making everyone proud.

Any donation, big or small, makes a huge difference. If you are unable to donate, sharing this page with your friends and family would mean the world to me.

Thank you so much for your kindness, your generosity, and for backing me on this journey!