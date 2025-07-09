Help Orphaned Children in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Ken

We are raising funds to support orphaned and vulnerable children living in Kakuma Refugee Camp, Kenya. Many of these children have lost their parents because of war and displacement. They struggle every day to find enough food, clothing, school supplies, medical care, and other basic needs.

Your donation will help provide nutritious meals, clean clothing, school materials, healthcare, and a safe environment where these children can grow with hope and dignity. Every contribution, no matter how small, will make a meaningful difference in their lives.

We are committed to using all donations responsibly and transparently for the benefit of the children. We sincerely thank you for your kindness, generosity, and prayers. May God bless you for standing with these children in their time of need.