Help Opio After Losing Both Parents

On the first of this month, both of Opio's parents had an accident on a bodaboda as they were coming from the garden. They died instantly. Opio now lives at Raphael Orphanage Centre in Butambala District, where their parents were buried.





Opio has lost so much. Your support would mean everything as Opio begins to heal and find stability again at the orphanage. Thank you for standing with Opio during this heartbreaking time.