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Help One Unemployed Man Never Work a J*b Again

Goal€10,000,000 EUR
Raised€0 EUR

Fundraiser created byRasa Kasaityte

Help One Unemployed Man Never Work a J*b Again

What the frick is up brothers, it's Azuolas.


I dropped out of high school pretty much exactly a year ago. So for the past year i've been an absolute chud. i haven't been doing shi with my life. i've been procrastinating all day every day, watching youtube, ordering uber eats, gooning and playing brawl stars.

Unfortunately now tho, my stupid fricking mom wants me to move out of the house and get a real j*b (bc I ran out of money) or go back to school. But i'm defo not doing any of that bs bro. I was manipulating her the entire time, using Dark Phsichology by pretending to w*rk, to avoid empl*yment, however she somehow caught on that I'm actually a chud and I haven't even payed my taxes this year. If I had to guess, she prolly used her foid powers, or I slipped up for a second and showed my emotions (bc rule nr1 of being a manipulator: NEVER show emotions to your pawns).


So anyways, this stupid fricking foid just wants me to become a fricking slave to the matrix by w*rking a j*b for the rest of my life. But I'm going to become a multi-millionaire and escape the rat race before the end of summer.

So guys i'm raising $10 million dollars so i could retire rn or just blow 100k per month every month for the next 10 years. Bc if u rl think abt it, all it takes is 200k ppl to donate the price of a huge uber eats order — $50 each and boom, ts would go on the news and down in history books as the tuffest fundraiser that ever existed.

Because I think we can actually pull this off.


Arigato, for the support!

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