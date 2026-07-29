Please help a total stanger.

Give and gifts will be given to you; a good measure, packed together, shaken down, and overflowing, will be poured into your lap. For the measure with which you measure will in return be measured out to you.-Verse from Luke 6:38

Thank you for reading this post right now.Even positive thoughts and prayers help immediately.This is a very humble call for help.I am only one person who has lost everything trying to escape a long mentality abusive situation .I've learned the hard way this is not possible to do alone and so I'm relying on complete strangers to help.Your help will immediately help another family and 2 beloved birdies not loose their person and be separated. My paid off vehicle was unlawfully towed making it impossible to keep my job and be able to stay where I was till I got back on my own.With your help I can buy a vehicle that is nice enough to start work immediately without a car payment.It immediately helps the sellers of the vehicle with money they need to pay the bills and rent in very hard times.The vehicle belonged a family who's father and husband died way to early of cancer.Im hoping that you are able to read between the lines and realize how much your help is needed and very much appreciated. This will reach far beyond,as it puts me in a position in the not so distant future to actually help humanity.You will remember my name and be apart of this that changes peoples lives for the better.Thank you from the bottom of my heart.Please note this post is not As descriptive as It could be,I dont want the mentality abusive person to find it via social media etc.That would only cause more harm.Thank you for your understanding.







