Help One Democrat Leave America Peacefully

You may not agree with my politics.

You may believe Democrats like me are part of what is wrong with America. You may think the country would be better with one fewer Democratic voter, one fewer liberal opinion, and one fewer person arguing for ideas you do not support.

I am not here to fight with you.

I am ready to leave.

My name is Linda Kamal. I am a Black American woman, a registered nurse, nurse educator, author, and small-business owner. I have worked for approximately 30 years caring for people, teaching future healthcare workers, raising a family, and trying to make an honest contribution to society.

I have reached a point in my life where I no longer want to spend my remaining years surrounded by political anger, division, and constant conflict. I am willing to relocate abroad, live modestly, and build a peaceful new life somewhere else.

So here is a practical opportunity.

Instead of another political argument, help one Democrat pack her bags and leave America voluntarily.

No protests. No demands. No lectures. No guilt.

Just a peaceful departure.

I am not asking for a luxury vacation. I am raising money for the real expenses involved in moving to another country and becoming legally established there.

Your donation will help pay for:

Passport, visa, residency, and legal-document fees A one-way airline ticket and luggage costs Temporary housing after arrival A deposit and rent for a modest home International health insurance Transportation and basic household necessities Shipping or replacing essential personal and business items Emergency expenses while I establish myself abroad

I will also contribute through my own employment income, savings, writing, and book sales. I am not asking strangers to carry the entire responsibility. I am asking for help with the large upfront costs that make an international move difficult, especially for an older woman relocating independently.

You do not have to like me.

You do not have to agree with me.

You do not have to change your politics.

You can simply help me leave peacefully.

Some people will donate because they believe everyone deserves a fresh start. Some will donate because they respect my years of work as a nurse and educator. Others may donate because they genuinely want one fewer Democrat living and voting in America.

Whatever your reason, the result is the same: less arguing, less division, and one woman receiving the opportunity to begin again.

I am ready to trade political conflict for a quieter life. I am willing to downsize, start over, and take responsibility for building my future.

Now I need help making the move possible.

If you have ever said, “If Democrats do not like it here, they should leave,” this is your opportunity to help one do exactly that.

Please donate whatever you can and share this fundraiser with others who may support a peaceful, voluntary, and practical solution.

Help me leave America with dignity and begin a new chapter abroad.

Thank you for your contribution, your prayers, and your willingness to turn political disagreement into positive action.





With gratitude