Help on wheels

I have hit a brick wall and hopeful someone can help with vehicle repairs. I am a 55 year old disabled woman on a fixed income. I have an older model car and don’t have the funds to fix my car. I’ve been able to purchase the part to fix it but I don’t have the funds to pay someone to fix it. I am disabled due to chronic kidney disease and degenerative disc disease. I’m hoping to either fix the car I have or purchase a better vehicle. I do help my daughter so she doesn’t have to take off work by bringing my grandchildren to dr appointments or things needed by travel. Any donation is greatly appreciated.