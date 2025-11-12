Help Ollie fight his Brain Tumor

If you’ve ever met Ollie, you know how special he is. He is a 7-year-old Goldendoodle and truly the definition of a giant teddy bear. He is gentle, goofy, incredibly loving, and would rather be cuddled up next to someone than anywhere else. Ollie also has a twin brother, Kobe, who has been by his side and is a huge part of his world. Watching Ollie suddenly go through all of this has been heartbreaking.

Our lives changed when Ollie unexpectedly began having seizures that lead to an MRI discovering a mass involving his olfactory bulb. His specialists' leading concern is a rare olfactory neuroblastoma.

Since then, Ollie has been through multiple hospitalizations, CT scans, anesthesia, oncology and neurology appointments, extensive testing, emergency visits and several medications. His medical expenses have already reached well into the thousands, and the biggest part of his treatment is still ahead. Ollie will soon begin 20 treatments of radiation, given five days a week over the next four weeks. Radiation is the primary treatment recommended by his oncology team for a tumor in this location.

We are committed to doing everything we possibly can to give Ollie the best chance and as much quality time as possible. We never imagined we would suddenly be facing this level of veterinary care all at once, but giving up on our teddy bear simply isn't an option.





If you are able to contribute toward Ollie’s treatment, every single donation helps us get him through these next four weeks of radiation. If you can't donate, even sharing his story means just as much. We want Ollie to get back to being Ollie—cuddling his family, loving on everyone he meets, and being home with his brother Kobe. 🤍🐾