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Help Olivia with life saving medication and bills

Goal$6,500 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byOlivia Garfield

Fundraiser funds will be received by Olivia Garfield

Help Olivia with life saving medication and bills

Help Olivia Keep a Roof Over Her Family's Head and Afford Life-Saving Medications

Who Am I?

My name is Olivia, and I am a disabled mother who has been fighting to survive one day at a

time. For the past six years, I have been unable to work, and for the last four years, I have had

no income at all. I am currently battling for SSDI benefits, but the process has been painfully

long and uncertain.

I never imagined I would have to ask strangers for help, but today I have reached a point where

I simply cannot do this alone.

What Happened?

My life changed forever when my husband passed away unexpectedly from a rare genetic heart

condition called ARVC. The heartbreak of losing him was devastating, but the challenges did not

end there.

Both of our children inherited the same heart condition. Thankfully, they have each received

implanted pacemakers/defibrillators, but recently their symptoms have begun worsening,

creating even more fear and uncertainty about the future.

At the same time, I am living with severe physical pain that leaves me bedridden most days. I

also struggle with schizoaffective disorder, bipolar disorder, depression, anxiety, agoraphobia,

and frequent panic attacks. There are days when even getting out of bed feels impossible.

The walls of my room often feel like a prison. Every day is a battle against pain, fear, grief, and

uncertainty.

Why Am I Asking For Help?

My financial situation has become critical.

Many of my household bills are severely past due. Collection notices continue to arrive, and I

live with constant fear of falling even further behind.

Several medications I desperately need are not covered by my insurance while appeals are

being processed. To continue treatment, I must pay cash prices that I simply cannot afford.

My daughter and elderly mother-in-law have done everything they can to help me survive, but

the burden has become overwhelming for them as well.

I am asking for help because I have run out of options.

How Will Donations Be Used?

Every dollar donated will go directly toward keeping our household stable and covering essential

needs.

Priority 1: Medications

The first funds received will be used to purchase medications that are currently not covered by

insurance. These medications are critical for managing my physical and mental health

conditions.

Priority 2: Housing and Household Expenses

Donations will help cover:

- Past-due rent or housing-related expenses

- Electricity and utility bills

- Water and basic household services

- Internet and phone service needed for medical appointments and communication

- Essential household supplies

Priority 3: Personal Bills

Any remaining funds will be used to pay overdue personal bills and prevent further financial

hardship.

When Is Help Needed?

The need is immediate.

Bills continue to accumulate every month, medications must be purchased regularly, and the

financial pressure grows heavier with each passing day.

Without assistance, I fear losing the little stability my family still has.

Where Will Your Support Make A Difference?

Your donation will directly help my family remain safe in our home, maintain access to

necessary medications, and reduce the crushing burden of overdue expenses.

Most importantly, it will give us something we have been struggling to hold onto:

Hope.

A Personal Thank You

Asking for help has been one of the hardest things I have ever done. I have always wanted to

be the person helping others, not the one needing assistance.

If you are able to donate, share this campaign, or simply keep my family in your thoughts,

please know that your kindness means more than words can express.

Your support will remind us that even in our darkest moments, we are not alone.

Thank you from the bottom of my heart.



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