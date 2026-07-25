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Help olawale to achieve BSc degree dream

Goal₦5,000,000 NGN
Raised₦0 NGN

Fundraiser created byOlawale Oyekunle

Help olawale to achieve BSc degree dream

hello everyone, my name is Olawale Oyekunle and am reaching out to share a dream that is very close to my heart .i am currently raising funds to pursue my education at university into (BSc program) educational is very powerful tool and this opportunity means the world to me .it is the key to unlocking to potential,achieving my career goals and building a bright future,however cover the cost of tution textbooks and essential supplies house rent am reaching out to share a dream that is vclose to my heart. I am currently raising funds to pursue my education at [Name of School/University], where I have been accepted into the [Name of Program] program.

Education is a powerful tool, and this opportunity means the world to me. It is the key to unlocking my potential, achieving my career goals, and building a brighter future. However, covering the costs of tuition, textbooks, and essential supplies has become a significant hurdle.

my education. I am deeply passionate about [Your Field of Study or Career Goal] because I want to [briefly state the impact you want to make, e.g., help my community, build my career].

Education has always been a dream of mine, but I am currently facing financial challenges in covering my tuition and [mention other costs like books, housing, or supplies]. “Personal, relatable stories about what the funds you raise means to you will inspire people to contribute.”, as noted by GoFundMe.


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