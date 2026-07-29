Help Oksana Rebuild Home After Devastating Fire

My name is Oksana, and I am a widow raising my minor child alone.

Our life changed completely after a devastating fire destroyed a large part of our home. In just a short time, we lost the safety and stability we had worked so hard to build. Our home is no longer fully livable, and many essential belongings were destroyed.

Since the fire, I have been trying to cope and find ways to rebuild, but the financial burden is overwhelming. I am doing everything I can as a single mother, but I cannot restore our home alone.

This is not just about repairing a house — it is about restoring a safe and stable home for my child and giving us the chance to start again with dignity.

I am raising $18,000 to:

Repair the damaged parts of our home

Restore basic utilities and living conditions

Replace essential household items lost in the fire

Make the home safe again for my child and me

Every donation, no matter the size, brings us closer to recovery. If you are not able to donate, sharing this campaign would also mean a lot to us.

From the bottom of my heart, thank you for reading our story and for any support you can give during this extremely difficult time.

Goal:

$18,000

Donation Details:

Recipient: OXANA ZHUKOVA

Card Number: 4400 4302 4753 7720

Phone Number: +7 777 350 3162