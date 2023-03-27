Help Ohana (family) In Kaʻū After Hurricane

Our family and community in Kaʻū have suffered devastating losses from Hurricane Lala. Many have lost everything. There is no water, electricity, or reliable access to food and basic supplies.

Nā‘ālehu has been devastated. The park, bakery, bookstore, cemetery, and other parts of the community have been severely damaged or destroyed. As of Monday, August 17, roads remain closed, making it even harder to get help to those who need it.

Any support you can give is deeply appreciated. I will personally be taking a truck filled with food, water, and essential supplies into the area as soon as we can safely get through.

Every donation helps us bring immediate relief directly to families in need.

Mahalo for your support, prayers, and aloha.