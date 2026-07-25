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Help Obtain Required Expert Review For Malpractice

Goal$10,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJonathan Bush

Help Obtain Required Expert Review For Malpractice

My name is Jonathan Bush. I am originally from Houston, Texas. In 2022 I moved to Minnesota for a higher rate of pay as an automotive technician and to pursue a Humanities undergraduate program. On April 20, 2024, while working as a technician, I suffered a serious work-related injury removing seized lug nuts. What began as severe low-back trauma progressed into cauda equina syndrome — a surgical emergency involving compression of the nerves that control bladder, bowel, sexual function, and the lower extremities.

Despite multiple emergency visits, specialist appointments, and clear red-flag symptoms (whole-body paresthesia, bilateral leg numbness, urinary incontinence, straining to void, and testicular pain), proper diagnosis and surgical intervention were significantly delayed. I eventually underwent L5-S1 disc replacement surgery in August 2025, but the prolonged nerve compression caused permanent damage. I continue to live with neurogenic bladder dysfunction, chronic pain, limited mobility, cognitive difficulties related to a prior traumatic brain injury that was aggravated by this ordeal, and total disability that has kept me from returning to work.

I have filed a medical malpractice lawsuit (Case No. 62-CV-26-2519) against HealthPartners Medical Group and Fairview Health Services in Ramsey County District Court. Minnesota law requires plaintiffs in medical malpractice cases to obtain an independent expert medical review and submit a formal expert affidavit. Without this step, the case cannot move forward.

Expert reviews by qualified neurosurgeons or spine specialists typically cost several thousand dollars. As a pro se plaintiff living with significant disability and limited income, I do not have the resources to pay for this required review on my own.

Funds raised will be used solely to retain a qualified independent medical expert to review my extensive medical records, provide the necessary opinion on standard of care and causation, and prepare the affidavit required by Minnesota Statute § 145.682. Any remaining funds will go toward related case costs such as medical record fees or mediation expenses.

I am not asking for living expenses. I am asking for help to meet a legal requirement so the facts of delayed diagnosis and permanent injury can be properly evaluated.

Thank you for reading my story and for any support you are able to give.

Jonathan Bush Originally from Houston, Texas — now in Minneapolis, Minnesota Case: 62-CV-26-2519 (Ramsey County District Court)




Typical Expert Rates (Neurosurgery / Spine / Cauda Equina cases)

  1. Record review + written opinion / affidavit: Most board-certified neurosurgeons or spine specialists charge $600 – $1,000 per hour.
  2. Many use a flat-fee or retainer structure for the initial review:
  3. Common flat fees: $3,000 – $5,500 for up to 500–1,000 pages.
  4. Additional pages beyond that often billed at $700 – $900 per hour.
  5. Higher-end or highly specialized experts (especially those frequently used in malpractice cases) can run $800–$1,200+/hour.



From the documents already in the case (HealthPartners sets alone were several hundred pages, plus Fairview, Allina, TRIA, chiropractic records, multiple MRIs, EMG, urodynamics, ER notes, IME, etc.), the total organized medical records are realistically in the 1,200 – 2,000+ page range.

Experts typically need time to:

  1. Review the full chronology
  2. Correlate imaging with clinical notes
  3. Address standard of care and causation for progressive cauda equina syndrome
  4. Prepare the formal affidavit required under Minnesota Statute § 145.682

Realistic Cost Estimate for Your Situation

ScenarioEstimated CostNotes
Efficient mid-tier expert$4,500 – $7,000Flat fee or limited hours for initial review + affidavit
Typical / recommended range$7,000 – $10,000Covers high page volume + thorough opinion
Complex / senior expert$10,000 – $15,000+More detailed report or multiple specialists


Recommended Crowdfunding Goal

$8,000 to $10,000 is an appropriate and defensible goal.

  1. $8,000 is a strong, realistic target that should cover a solid initial expert review and the required Minnesota affidavit for most qualified spine/neurosurgery experts.
  2. $10,000 gives a helpful buffer for higher page volume, possible additional records, or a more experienced expert.


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