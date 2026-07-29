Help Nova get the treatment she needs

We rescued this kitten who is only 3 months old and yesterday she was running around and hit her head and started seizing so we rushed her to the vet and they had her stay over night to make sure she was okay, they later informed us that her brain was swelling and they think she might have fluid in her lungs and her white cell count is higher than normal so they hooked her up to iv’s and have drawn blood and run tests to see if anything else is decreasing. We want to give her the best chance of making it through this but we’re tight on money