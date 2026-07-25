Help Noureen 8th Bday & Family After Crop Failure

My name is Rike





I am begging for help for my daughter, Noureen Mikayla Aridho. She has Cerebral Palsy. On July 26 she will turn 8 years old. Her biggest wish is to go swimming and holiday one time for her birthday.





But right now our family is in crisis. For 3 months we worked on our cabbage farm. We planted, we watered, we prayed. But the crop failed. We got nothing. Zero.





Now we have debt. We don't have enough money for daily food, medicine, and most importantly we have no money to rent land and buy seeds for the next planting season. If we don't plant again, we will have no income.





Noureen cannot walk or talk well. She needs special care, food, and medicine every day. We are also trying to finish a safe room for her so she can be safe

I am not asking for much. Even $5 helps us so much.

Please help us so we can plant again and celebrate Noureen's 8th birthday. Please pray for us.

Thank you for your kindness.





God bless you.