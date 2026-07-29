Help Norris to stay in the United States

Help Norris Stay in the U.S. and Continue Receiving Life-Sustaining Care





We are asking for help for someone deeply loved—Norris McIntosh.





Norris has lived in the United States for over 20 years. This is his home. His family is here, his life is here, and the roots he has built over two decades run deep.





Right now, Norris is facing an urgent situation. He needs to renew his green card in order to remain in the country legally and stay with his family. But the process is expensive, and the financial burden is more than we can handle alone.





What makes this even more serious is Norris’s health. He is currently managing multiple medical conditions that require ongoing care and treatment here in the United States. If he were forced to leave and return to Jamaica, he would not have access to the same level of medical care he depends on—putting his health and well-being at serious risk.





This is more than an immigration issue. This is about protecting his health, his stability, and keeping a family together.





We are asking for your help to cover the costs of his green card renewal, including filing fees and legal assistance. Every donation, no matter the amount, brings us one step closer to keeping Norris safe, cared for, and with the people who love him.





If you are unable to give, please consider sharing this fundraiser and keeping Norris in your prayers.





Thank you for your kindness, compassion, and support during this critical time.





With heartfelt gratitude,

The McIntosh family