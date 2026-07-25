Help Norma Heal: Support Her Stroke Recovery & Reh

Dear Friends, Family, and Community,

Recently, our beloved mother, Norma, suffered a mild stroke. While we are incredibly grateful that she is still with us, the road to recovery is just beginning. To regain her independence, mobility, and strength, Norma requires intensive, ongoing care.

Right now, her daily life revolves around critical recovery work. She is working hard with a dedicated team, focusing on:

Professional Caregiver Support: To ensure her safety, comfort, and daily assistance at home. Rigorous Rehabilitation: To help her brain and body relearn essential daily tasks. Physical Therapy: Focused sessions to rebuild her strength, balance, and motor skills.

Norma has always been a pillar of strength and love for our family. Now, it is our turn to lift her up. While her spirit is determined, the financial reality of long-term care is overwhelming. Medical insurance simply does not cover the extensive, ongoing costs of the specialized caregivers and therapists she needs to make a full recovery.