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Help Nonas Family With Funeral And Care Costs

Goal$36,000 USD
Raised$0 USD

Fundraiser created byJames Haba

Fundraiser funds will be received by James Haba

Help Nonas Family With Funeral And Care Costs

Nona was one of the most amazing women I’ve ever known—generous beyond her means and always ready to play pranks on people. She was truly one of a kind, and her spirit touched everyone she met. Tragically, Nona endured severe neglect and abuse in an assisted living facility, which led to her being placed in hospice care. She suffered from an extreme bedsore that went to the bone, a rash so severe it covered her entire back, not being bathed to the extent that her hair was so matted they had to completely cut it off and she ended up requiring a feeding tube through her stomach and a catheter. Her condition was so bad, the hospice nurses were shocked by the heartbreaking and disgusting treatment she received at previous facilities before being brought home with family to care for her in her final weeks. 


Despite her immense pain and extreme suffering, Nona always managed to smile, literally even after she passed, watch every Astros game and OPL and tried to joke around as much as she could, right up until she could no longer speak and was completely bedridden and incapacitated.  Her warmth and strength were a comfort to everyone around her. Anyone who knew Nona is thankful to have had her in their life and she will always be loved, missed and never forgotten. None of her birthdays or Mother’s Days will ever be the same, since she was laid to rest on her birthday—the day before Mother’s Day.


We are raising funds to help cover out of pocket medical bills, funeral expenses, hospice houses and assisted living facilities that she had to stay in that family paid for (Medicare only covered medical costs, room and board had to be paid by family). Your support will help us honor her memory and ease the financial burden during this incredibly difficult time. Thank you for any help you can give.


Even if everyone gives just $1, that will add up quickly. God Bless.


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